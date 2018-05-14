O'Brien's 67 lifts Ireland in inaugural test vs Pakistan

DUBLIN — Kevin O'Brien was frustrating Pakistan's hopes of an early finish to its one-off test against Ireland after reaching tea on 67 not out, giving the test debutant a lead of 32 runs on day four on Monday.
Ireland was 212-6 at the end of the afternoon session, with O'Brien sharing an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 55 with Stuart Thompson (22).
Resuming its second innings on 64-0 after following on and still needing 116 more runs to make Pakistan bat again, Ireland slumped to 123-4 by lunch as Mohammed Amir shrugged off a nagging knee problem to take two of the wickets.
The left-arm paceman also removed Gary Wilson (12), caught by Haris Sohail in the slips, after lunch for the 100th wicket of a turbulent test career that was interrupted by a jail sentence by an English court and a five-year ban by the ICC for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010.
The other wicket after lunch was Paul Stirling, trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas for 11.
O'Brien led Ireland's recovery in its inaugural test with circumspect batting, with his 67 coming from 120 balls and including seven fours. He became the first Irishman to record a test half-century and is in sight of a century.
Amir's figures were 3-33 from 16.2 overs. Abbas had 2-46.
Pakistan declared its first innings on 310-9 early on day three. The first day was washed out.
The Irish are playing in their first match in the longest format after being awarded test status last June.
By The Associated Press
DUBLIN — Kevin O'Brien was frustrating Pakistan's hopes of an early finish to its one-off test against Ireland after reaching tea on 67 not out, giving the test debutant a lead of 32 runs on day four on Monday.
Ireland was 212-6 at the end of the afternoon session, with O'Brien sharing an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 55 with Stuart Thompson (22).
Resuming its second innings on 64-0 after following on and still needing 116 more runs to make Pakistan bat again, Ireland slumped to 123-4 by lunch as Mohammed Amir shrugged off a nagging knee problem to take two of the wickets.
The left-arm paceman also removed Gary Wilson (12), caught by Haris Sohail in the slips, after lunch for the 100th wicket of a turbulent test career that was interrupted by a jail sentence by an English court and a five-year ban by the ICC for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010.
The other wicket after lunch was Paul Stirling, trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas for 11.
O'Brien led Ireland's recovery in its inaugural test with circumspect batting, with his 67 coming from 120 balls and including seven fours. He became the first Irishman to record a test half-century and is in sight of a century.
Amir's figures were 3-33 from 16.2 overs. Abbas had 2-46.
Pakistan declared its first innings on 310-9 early on day three. The first day was washed out.
The Irish are playing in their first match in the longest format after being awarded test status last June.
By The Associated Press
DUBLIN — Kevin O'Brien was frustrating Pakistan's hopes of an early finish to its one-off test against Ireland after reaching tea on 67 not out, giving the test debutant a lead of 32 runs on day four on Monday.
Ireland was 212-6 at the end of the afternoon session, with O'Brien sharing an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 55 with Stuart Thompson (22).
Resuming its second innings on 64-0 after following on and still needing 116 more runs to make Pakistan bat again, Ireland slumped to 123-4 by lunch as Mohammed Amir shrugged off a nagging knee problem to take two of the wickets.
The left-arm paceman also removed Gary Wilson (12), caught by Haris Sohail in the slips, after lunch for the 100th wicket of a turbulent test career that was interrupted by a jail sentence by an English court and a five-year ban by the ICC for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010.
The other wicket after lunch was Paul Stirling, trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas for 11.
O'Brien led Ireland's recovery in its inaugural test with circumspect batting, with his 67 coming from 120 balls and including seven fours. He became the first Irishman to record a test half-century and is in sight of a century.
Amir's figures were 3-33 from 16.2 overs. Abbas had 2-46.
Pakistan declared its first innings on 310-9 early on day three. The first day was washed out.
The Irish are playing in their first match in the longest format after being awarded test status last June.
By The Associated Press