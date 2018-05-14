Tsonga withdraws from French Open with left knee injury

PARIS — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from the French Open because of a left knee injury.
The former Australian Open runner-up from France says in a video posted on his Twitter account that he has not recovered following surgery.
The 37th-ranked Tsonga has not played since losing in the semifinals at the Open Sud de France in February.
The French Open starts on May 27 at Roland Garros.
By The Associated Press
