With retirement expected, Buffon to hold news conference

TURIN, Italy — Italy and Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon will hold a news conference on Thursday when the goalkeeper is expected to announce his retirement.

Juventus released details of the conference to be held at Allianz Stadium, on Monday.

The 40-year-old Buffon helped Juventus win a record-extending seventh straight Serie A on Sunday, four days after he led Juventus to a fourth straight Italian Cup title.

Juventus concludes the season on Saturday at home against Hellas Verona.