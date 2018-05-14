Oilers sign Skinner to entry-level contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year entry-level contract.

The six-foot-four, 200-pound Edmonton native played a key role in helping the Swift Current Broncos win the Western Hockey League championship and earn a berth at the upcoming Memorial Cup. In 26 WHL playoff appearances, Skinner registered a 16-8-2 record, with a 2.20 goals against average, a .932 save percentage and six shutouts.

The 19-year-old appeared in 25 regular-season games with the Broncos this season, posting a record of 16-6-2, a 2.68 goals against average, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts.

Prior to being acquired by Swift Current, Skinner also played in 31 games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, recording a 3.38 goals against average, a .897 save percentage and four shutouts.