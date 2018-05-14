Blandino to be NCAA football's director of instant replay

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA says former NFL vice-president of officiating Dean Blandino will be college football's director of instant replay.

The NCAA made the announcement Monday. Blandino will continue to serve as a rules analyst for Fox's NFL and college football coverage. He held numerous roles with the NFL in officiating from 1994 to 2017, when he left the NFL to join Fox.

Blandino has worked with the NCAA and its College Football Officiating, LLC, at national replay clinics used to train and educate officials over the past few years.

The director of instant replay will focus on development and education during college football's off-season.