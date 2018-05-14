NBA teams look to the future with draft lottery, combine

"My sense is we're still going to have some work to do," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Tanking got plenty of attention this season, and a few minutes on Jan. 29 might have decided the race.

Phoenix and Memphis played that night. The Grizzlies scored 42 points in the second quarter — their only 40-point period all season — and forced the Suns into 10 consecutive misses in one stretch, on the way to a 120-109 win.

The Suns finished one game worse than the Grizzlies. Flip that Jan. 29 outcome, and it would been the Grizzlies with the best chance at the No. 1 pick.

"The league has been beating us up right now," said Phoenix guard Devin Booker, who hasn't come even close to making the playoffs and is already on the fourth head coach of his three-year career now that the Suns have hired Igor Kokoskov. "But I think it's going to be motivational for us. I know for myself, working out, I think about that all the time. I never want to be in these situations again."

The new lottery format isn't the only looming change related to drafts. It seems likely that by 2020, the one-and-done rule — in place since 2006 — will be gone and players will be allowed to jump from high school directly to the NBA again.

If that was the case this season, the rights to draft phenoms like R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cameron Reddish would probably be decided by those pingpong balls in Chicago on Tuesday. Instead, they're all going to Duke this fall.

So they won't be at the combine, nor will the likely top two picks in the June 21 draft — Arizona's Deandre Ayton, and Slovenia's Luka Doncic. Ayton declined the invitation to participate in Chicago, and Doncic's season in Europe isn't over yet.

"We sort of expected this, that we might not see the top couple guys there," Hollinger said. "So we just have to adjust from that and get our information in other ways."

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press