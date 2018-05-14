'Student of the game' named head coach of Laurier women’s hockey

The latest exam schedule may have recently concluded at Wilfrid Laurier University, but class will officially be back in session on June 1 for the Golden Hawks women’s hockey team with the announcement of their “scholarly” new head coach.

Kelly Paton, who led the Western Mustangs to a surprising Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championship and silver medal at nationals this past season, was named the successor to the retiring Rick Osborne last Friday. She becomes the sixth head coach in program history and the second female to be named to the role since Kelly Katorji was behind the bench in 1996/97.

The latest accomplishment on Paton's part did not go unnoticed by Osborne, who observed her from the opposition bench the last few years and credited her for making “a group of really highly-skilled individuals into a great team … and that’s not an easy task.”

“Her technical skills and approach to the game are rock solid,” said Osborne, adding, “I think she’s understanding of what I’ll call “the new right way to play” — which is possession, wide exits and wide entries …”

“It’s nice to get those phone calls after girls leave and they’re thanking you for everything you’ve done for them. That’s certainly a piece to the building aspect to how I approach the game.”

— Kelly Paton, new head coach of WLU's women's hockey team

That description was almost identical to the self-assessment Paton provided shortly after the announcement was made by Wilfrid Laurier University (WLU) athletic director Peter Baxter.

“I’ve got a newer outlook on the game and I really challenge the girls in their ability to think about the game,” said Paton, describing her style as, “encourage distribution, which leads to utilizing everyone on the ice, which creates puck movement and more time spent in the offensive zone.”

“I’m a student of the game; I have a strong passion for it,” said the Woodstock, native. “My way of staying connected to the game is now to teach and try to be the best leader that I can be.”

After an impressive playing career with the NCAA’s University of New Hampshire Wildcats and winning a Swiss League title with the Zürcher Schlittschuh Club (ZSC) Lions in 2010-11, Paton turned her focus to coaching. She spent the following year as a graduate assistant coach with Mercyhurst University and the two after that as head coach of the London Devilettes of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League. She would eventually take over the same role with the Mustangs before the 2016/17 season and compile a 39-19 record in the regular season and playoffs — in addition to the aforementioned hardware.

Reflecting on her predecessor’s success over 15 years and 400-plus wins, Paton acknowledged that “the history of excellence (Laurier) have is certainly something that everyone in women’s hockey is aware of."

“Rick’s done an outstanding job with that program. I’m looking to continue and rebuild that competitive era,” said Paton.