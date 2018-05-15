Parra's 3-run homer lifts Rockies to 6-4 win over Padres

"That was great. When you get contributions from guys up from Triple-A, it really makes the club have a good vibe to it," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "And obviously a big swing by Parra. That gave us a little momentum when those two guys went deep so, happy for those guys. They're great Rockies. They're going to contribute here. We're going to need those guys moving forward."

Franmil Reyes made his big league debut for the Padres after leading all of professional baseball in homers with 14 while at Triple-A El Paso. He started in right field and went 0 for 4. He reached on a throwing error by shortstop Trevor Story that allowed Franchy Cordero to score for a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

Freddy Galvis of the Padres finished a homer short of the cycle. He tried to bunt for a single in the ninth to get a rally going but was thrown out.

Colorado's Nolan Arenado had three hits and an RBI.

Tyler Anderson (3-1) allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings and reached base twice against rookie lefty Joey Lucchesi. Anderson walked with one out in the third and scored on Arenado's single. He singled in the fifth before being forced out.

Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 15th save.

Lucchesi struggled through five innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out two and walking one. He also was thrown out trying to score on a passed ball to end the third. The big pitcher lumbered down the line and an awkward slide left him short of the plate.

Lucchesi, making his ninth career start, said he had tightness in his glutes.

"I know I can pitch better than that, but just a little bit of tightness was bothering me from how I normally pitch and I was just trying to grind it out for my team," he said.

"I just didn't feel like myself today. I didn't have my normal mechanics. I was dropping my arm slot."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Placed All-Star second baseman DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb and recalled infielder Pat Valaika from Triple-A Albuquerque. LeMahieu was hurt Sunday while taking a swing during a loss to Milwaukee. He was batting .279 with five home runs and 13 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (2-4, 5.35 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the finale of the two-game series Tuesday. He tossed three innings against San Diego on April 11 in Denver before being ejected for his part in a brawl that started when San Diego's Luis Perdomo threw behind Arenado.

Padres: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-1, 3.28) will start against his former team.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press