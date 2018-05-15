Switzerland forward Oberlin completes transfer to Basel

BASEL, Switzerland — Switzerland forward Dimitri Oberlin has completed a move to Basel after a one-season loan from Europa League semifinalist Salzburg.

Basel says the 20-year-old Oberlin has a contract for four seasons through 2022. The value of the transfer was not disclosed, though Swiss media reported it to be 5 million Swiss francs ($5 million).

Oberlin is on the fringes of a place in Switzerland's 23-man squad for the World Cup after impressing in the Champions League. He was Basel's top scorer, getting four goals to help the team advance to the round of 16. Basel was eliminated by Manchester City.

The Cameroon-born forward made his Switzerland debut in March as a late substitute in a 1-0 win at Greece.