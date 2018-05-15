Collapse of seating injures 18 at Iniesta interview

BARCELONA, Spain — A temporary stand of seats collapsed during a television interview with Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta on Tuesday, injuring 18 people.
Iniesta was not hurt in the incident in Barcelona at a municipal soccer field, where a television producer set up the seating for spectators to watch the interview.
Barcelona's city hall said 11 people, including two minors, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for contusions. The other seven people hurt were treated on site.
"After the scare we all had this morning, I want to send a message of support to all those who were there today and my hope that those injured recover as quickly as possible," Iniesta wrote on Twitter.
