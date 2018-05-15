Canada beats Germany 3-0 at hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as Canada finished off its round-robin schedule with a workmanlike 3-0 win over Germany on Tuesday at the world hockey championship.

Less than 18 hours after Connor McDavid's overtime winner against Latvia clinched a quarterfinal berth, Canada controlled Tuesday's game from start to finish at Jyske Bank Boxen.

Just 20 seconds into the first period, Brayden Schenn put the Canadians on the board when he directed a pass in the slot from Nugent-Hopkins past sliding German goaltender Niklas Treutle.

Nugent-Hopkins scored his fourth of the tournament at 8:14 of the second period with a shot that went between a screened Treutle's pads.

McDavid, Canada's leading scorer picked up his 12th and 13th points of the tournament with assists on Canada's first two goals.

In the third, Tyson Jost converted on a pass into the slot from Joel Edmundson for his fourth of the tournament.

Starting in back-to-back games, Darcy Kuemper wasn't busy but stayed calm when Germany was able to generate traffic near his crease in the second period. He stopped 12 shots for his first shutout of the tournament.

With a quarterfinal berth already locked down, Tuesday’s game served as a tune-up for the playoff round as coach Bill Peters to continue to experiment with line combinations and work on special teams.

For a fourth-straight game, the power play sputtered. Canada has now failed to score on its last 16 man-advantage opportunities.

Kyle Turris, eager to get into action even though his equipment didn't arrive by game time, made his 2018 Canada debut in borrowed gear and was inserted onto the second power-play unit.