Whitecaps sign Canadian de Jong to extension

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps signed Canadian defender Marcel de Jong to a contract extension Tuesday.

The 31-year-old native of Newmarket, Ont., has started eight of 11 games this season. De Jong leads the team with 18 interceptions and is third with 13 tackles won.

His contract runs through the 2019 season and includes an option for 2020, the team said in a release.

"Since his first day with the club, Marcel has been the consummate professional," said head coach Carl Robinson. "He's a competitor, he sets the standard at training, and we've seen the results on the pitch. Marcel and his family have embraced Vancouver and this club and we are thrilled to have Marcel agree (to a deal)."