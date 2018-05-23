Kitchener Rangers Oldies embark on 30th-anniversary Austrian Ice Hockey Classic

Hockey isn't just a young person's game for the Kitchener Rangers Oldies, who for the 15th time, will be travelling to Austria to embark on a memorable trip and tournament.

The Kitchener Rangers Oldies will be participating in the 30th anniversary event of the Austrian Ice Hockey Classic in October, a tournament which is held in Zell am See, Austria, every two years. Located in the state of Salzburg, Zell am See is a popular tourist destination with spectacular scenic views of mountains and water.

This year's trip will be 15 days, and the hockey tournament will be from Oct. 3 to 7.

It’ll be the 15th edition of the tournament where players from all different age groups above the age of 35 and over participate.

However, this year, Kitchener will be sending only a 60+ team to the tournament. The other divisions include ranges of ages 35 to 44, 45 to 54, and 55 to 59.

Not only players visit Austria; some just come to enjoy the trip, which will cost approximately $2,600 per person, which includes the flight, food, hotels and excursions.

The travellers will have stopovers in Montreal and Venice before reaching their final destination Zell am See. While on the way back, they will stop in Zagreb, Croatia, for a day and visit Krka National Park, among other activities.

Partially sponsored by the Rangers, the Oldies don similar threads to them and receive other apparel from the OHL franchise. The tournament, which began in 1980, is run by former teammates of Gary Millman from his time playing hockey in Europe. The 81-year-old Millman was also a player for the Waterloo Siskins in the 1950s and spent several years playing hockey in Holland. Millman and Larry Kelly are organizers for the team and event.

Tony Cuzzi, who has played in most of the tournaments since his first in 1998, says the tournament and trip are convenient because of the proximity to his family in Italy.

Cuzzi played 10 games for the Kitchener Rangers during the 1976-77 season when they were a part of the Ontario Hockey Association. The 58-year-old will be compete in the 60+ age category this October because one player below 60 is allowed to participate in that category. The Oldies are sending only one team to the tournament this year.