Rangers place Adrian Beltre back on DL with hamstring injury

SEATTLE — The Texas Rangers placed Adrian Beltre on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after he aggravated his left hamstring injury over the weekend.

The move is retroactive to Monday and marks the fourth time in the past two seasons he's landed on the DL.

The Rangers purchased the contract of infielder Hanser Alberto from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Beltre's spot.

Beltre was off the DL only five days before experiencing a similar feeling but in a different area of his left hamstring. He got hurt on a defensive play in the seventh inning of a loss at Houston on Sunday when he turned to try to get out a runner coming to third base.