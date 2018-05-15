Orioles-Phillies washed out by rain

BALTIMORE — The interleague matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night has been postponed by rain.

Anticipating a thundershower that would ultimately come within the hour and never let up, the grounds crew covered the field with a tarp after the national anthem and minutes before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start.

With forecasters calling for rain the rest of the night, the game was called after a delay of more than three hours.

The game will made up on July 12 at a time to be announced later.

The two-game series was scheduled to conclude Wednesday afternoon under the threat of more rain.

Meeting for the first time since 2015, the Phillies and Orioles both won five of their previous six games. After a 17-1 rout of Tampa Bay on Sunday, Baltimore (13-28) had back-to-back series wins for the first time this season.

Led by Manny Machado, the Orioles have finally started hitting after opening the season in a prolonged slump at the plate. Machado entered play Tuesday tied for the AL lead in homers (13) and was second with a .350 batting average.

Machado's hot streak has caught the eye of Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, even if it's happened entirely in the other league. The first-year manager ranked the Orioles shortstop among the league's five or 10 best players.

"He's an animal," Kapler said. "He hits just about everything in the strike zone. When he's going good, he hits things out of the strike zone as well."

The same can be said for Phillies centre fielder Odubel Herrera, who has reached base in a career-best 41 straight games dating back to last year. He came in with a .360 batting average, second-best in the big leagues behind Boston's Mookie Betts (.362).