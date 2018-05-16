Emotional homer for Piscotty helps A's beat Red Sox 5-3

BOSTON — With a hand on his heart and a quick glance to the sky, Stephen Piscotty made an emotional salute to his late mother and helped the Oakland Athletics win in his return to the lineup.

Hours after being reinstated from the bereavement list and flying cross-country to join the A's in Boston, Piscotty hit a towering home run out of Fenway Park in his first at-bat Tuesday night as Oakland beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3.

"It was pure joy. It's been an emotional week," said Piscotty, whose mother, Gretchen, died May 6 after a one-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. She was 55.

Piscotty had missed four games to be with his family as they grieved the loss and celebrated Gretchen's life. He slowly made his way around the bases, then after rounding third placed his right hand over his heart and patted it with a glance to the sky.

"Coming around third, I just immediately started thinking about my mom and kind of put my hand over my chest like she would do," Piscotty said.

It was a touching moment for anyone aware of what Piscotty and his family had been through.

"To hit a home run in his first at-bat like that, there's something in the air. Probably Gretchen," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "It was like a walkoff. The guys just embraced him when he got in the dugout."

Melvin actually gave Piscotty the option to sit out Tuesday, when he got a ride to the airport around 3:45 a.m. in California for a flight to Boston. Piscotty, who said he still felt like he was on West Coast time, declined the option.

"He wanted to play. He's on little sleep, a lot of adrenaline," Melvin said. "I know he was really- looking forward to that first at-bat. To be able to do what he did tells you a little seething about him."

Piscotty drove an 0-2 pitch from Eduardo Rodriguez out to left in the second inning. Piscotty's third homer of the season was his only hit of the night and put the A's up 3-0. Matt Chapman and Mark Canha had two RBIs apiece for the A's, who took the first two games of the series against the struggling Red Sox.