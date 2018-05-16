Crawford has 4 hits, Belt homers as Giants beat Reds 5-3

The Giants' bullpen did the rest.

Pierce Johnson (2-1) retired three batters for the win while Will Smith, Sam Dyson, Tony Watson and Hunter Strickland pitched one inning each with Strickland getting his ninth save.

Crawford doubled, singled three times and scored twice. He is batting .454 (25 for 55) in May and has raised his overall average from .189 to .290.

Eugenio Suarez homered and doubled with two RBIs while Scooter Gennett added two hits for Cincinnati, which has lost two straight after a season-high six-game winning streak.

The Reds got the tying run to second with one out in both the seventh and eighth but couldn't score.

Suarez homered on a 2-0 pitch from Blach after Jesse Winker reached on a two-out error by Giants second baseman Tomlinson.

Blach allowed three runs (one earned) and five hits over four innings.

INTO THE WATER

Belt's home run was the eighth of his career to reach the water beyond the right-field wall. That is tied with Pablo Sandoval for second-most behind Barry Bonds. The home run king hit 35 into McCovey Cove.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

Short on infielders, the Giants called up Miguel Gomez from Double-A Richmond and optioned OF Austin Slater to Triple-A Sacramento.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto was held out of the starting lineup after leaving Monday's game with back tightness. Votto struck out as a pinch-hitter to end the game.

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner will need to make at least three rehab starts in the minors before rejoining the big league club, manager Bruce Bochy said. Bumgarner is slated to begin a rehab assignment on May 26, which puts him on pace to return in mid-June. ... OF Mac Williamson continues to go through concussion protocol and could begin a rehab assignment this weekend. ... Closer Mark Melancon (right elbow flexor strain) is progressing is potentially headed for a rehab assignment Sunday or Monday.

UP NEXT

RHP Matt Harvey (0-2, 6.10 ERA) starts in the series finale Wednesday, his second after being acquired by the Reds in a trade from the Mets. Harvey pitched four scoreless innings in his Cincinnati debut. LHP Andrew Suarez (1-2, 4.57) goes for the Giants.

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press