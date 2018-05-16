Heredia's RBI single in 11th lifts Mariners past Rangers 9-8

SEATTLE — Guillermo Heredia's single to left-centre drove in Ryon Healy from second base in the 11th inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 9-8 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Healy reached on a bloop single to right field off Texas reliever Alex Claudio (1-2) and advanced to second when David Freitas reached on an infield single deep in the hole at shortstop. Heredia then ended the nearly 4 1/2-hour marathon with a liner into the gap in left-centre and Healy scored easily.

The late-game rally provided a positive end for the Mariners on a bummer day in which star second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended 80 games for violating MLB's drug policy. Cano, who was already sidelined at least a month by a fractured right hand, suffered when he was hit by a pitch Sunday, was set to serve the suspension immediately.

Erik Goeddel (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Texas tied it in the ninth inning off AL-leading closer Edwin Diaz, who blew just his second save opportunity this season. With one out, Joey Gallo hit a hard grounder right at Healy, who fumbled it for a second before tossing over to Diaz, who outraced the Rangers' slugger to first base.

Seeing Diaz and Gallo run into each other just past the bag, Jurickson Profar raced home without a throw to tie the score 8-all

The Mariners claimed Gallo interfered with Diaz's ability to throw home. Seattle manager Scott Servais argued the non-call and was ejected for the first time this season by first-base umpire Jeff Nelson.

Seattle's Jean Segura, who reached base four times, including three singles, and stole four bases, lined reliever Jose Leclerc's pitch into left field for an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the Mariners an 8-7 lead.

It was Seattle's 10th come-from-behind victory this season, which is tied with Houston for fourth-most in the American League behind Boston (14), Toronto (13) and New York (11).

The Mariners snapped the Rangers' three-game winning streak at Safeco Field.