Panthers: Signed agreement to sell NFL team to David Tepper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are off the market.

The Panthers announced Wednesday they've signed a "definitive agreement" to sell the team to David Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management.

The deal is subject to NFL approval.

League owners will meet next week in Atlanta, where they are expected to vote on the purchase. Since Tepper has already been vetted by the league as a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the approval process is not expected to run into any snags.

The transaction is expected to close in July, the team announced.

Tepper, who has been a minority owner of the Steelers since 2009, said in a release Wednesday that he's thrilled to become the next owner of the Panthers.

"I have learned a great deal about the community and the team over the past several months and look forward to becoming part of the Carolinas," said Tepper, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh. "I want to thank Jerry Richardson and the other Panthers partners for all they have done to establish and develop the NFL in the Carolinas. It has been a remarkable 25-year journey and I promise to build upon the Panthers' success on the field and in the community."

Tepper has a net worth of more than $11 billion, according to Forbes.

He is paying an NFL-record $2.2 billion to purchase the team, according to two people familiar with the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team didn't release the selling price of the franchise.

The release didn't mention if Tepper plans to move the team or keep it in Charlotte.