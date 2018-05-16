Giro leader Yates gains seconds after winning 11th stage

OSIMO, Italy — Overall leader Simon Yates produced a superb finish to win the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday and gain a few more seconds on closest rival Tom Dumoulin ahead of next week's individual time trial.

British compatriot Chris Froome lost more seconds and the four-time Tour de France champion's chances of winning are all but over.

Yates attacked with about 1.5 kilometres remaining of the 156-kilometre leg from Assisi to Osimo and the Mitchelton-Scott rider held off Dumoulin on the steep climb to the finish to claim his second victory of the race.

Dumoulin, who is a time-trial specialist, was two seconds behind with Davide Formolo third, five seconds slower than Yates.