Justify draws 7 post, is heavy 1-2 favourite for Preakness

BALTIMORE — Justify is the 1-2 morning-line favourite in an eight-horse field at the Preakness coming off his impressive win in the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Bob Baffert's undefeated colt will leave from the same No. 7 post that he did at the Derby. Baffert is 4-0 with Derby winners at the Preakness and has the opportunity to win his second Triple Crown in four years after American Pharoah did it in 2015.

Baffert says being such a heavy favourite puts more pressure on Justify, who beat Good Magic by 2 1/2 lengths in the Derby.

Justify will face three other challengers he beat two weeks ago at Churchill Downs — Good Magic, Lone Sailor and Bravazo — and four horses who skipped the Derby — Quip, Tenfold, Sporting Chance and Diamond King.