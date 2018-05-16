Brewers hit 4 HRs, win 8-2 against skidding D-backs

PHOENIX — Travis Shaw, Domingo Santana, Christian Yelich and Tyler Saladino homered in the first four innings off Matt Koch, and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Diamondbacks 8-2 on Wednesday to take two of three in Arizona.

Brandon Woodruff (2-0) held the sputtering Arizona offence to one hit in five innings, Daniel Descalso's two-run homer.

Shaw, who has a team-high 10 home runs, also doubled and scored. The Brewers have won three of four, outscoring their opponents 23-9.

Arizona finished a 1-6 homestand and has lost seven of eight heading into a nine-game trip. The game drew 16,762, the smallest home crowd for the Diamondbacks this season.