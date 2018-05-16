Rockets rout Warriors 127-105 to tie series at 1-all

Gordon came off the bench to make six 3-pointers, Tucker tied a playoff best with five and Harden added three.

Houston avoided losing consecutive games for the first time this post-season and the Warriors lost in the second game of a playoff series for the first time since the 2015 NBA Finals, snapping a 10-game winning streak in such games.

"We got outplayed the whole game ... we got it handed to us," Kerr said. "You can look at it any way you want ... and parcel it out, but it didn't matter who we had out there tonight we got beat."

Houston led by as many as 19 in the first half and was up 64-50 at halftime. The Warriors cut it to 74-64 with five quick points from Durant, but the Rockets opened it back up to 89-72 when Gordon made an off-balance layup before crashing to the court while being fouled and made the free throw.

The Rockets were up by 16 to start the fourth quarter but Golden State got within 98-86 with about 10 minutes left. Curry had five points in that span, including his first 3 after missing his first six attempts of the night.

Curry finished with 16 points and Thompson was 3 for 11 for his eight points.

TIP-INS

Warriors: It was Durant's 19th straight playoff game with at least 20 points. ... Curry made one 3-pointer to extend his NBA playoff record of 81 straight playoff games with at least one 3-pointer. ... Durant and Curry were Golden State's only players with more than 10 points.

Rockets: Houston improved to 8-0 this post-season when leading after three quarters. ... Houston made 16 of 42 3-point attempts. ... Paul finished with 16 points.

UP NEXT

After Game 3, the teams will play Game 4 on Tuesday night in Oakland before returning to Houston for Game 5 on Thursday.

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press