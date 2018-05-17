Marseille, Lyon and Monaco fight for Champions League spot

It is also likely to be Nice striker Mario Balotelli's last game for the club which revived his flagging career when he joined from Liverpool two years ago.

Balotelli was woefully short of fitness and form when he arrived, but after 33 goals in 50 league games for Nice, he is in contention for an Italy call-up and to join a more renowned club to match his talents.

Two more goals would be a perfect send-off for Balotelli as he seeks 20 league goals in a season for the first time.

Down at the bottom of the table, things are also tense.

Toulouse is in 18th place — one point ahead of Troyes — and is at home to mid-table Guingamp.

But attack-minded Guingamp is in good form and recently drew at French champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Caen is safe for now in 17th, but the Normandy side can still drop to 18th on goal difference if it loses at home to PSG and Toulouse wins.

Elsewhere, it will be Italian coach Claudio Ranieri's last game in charge of mid-table Nantes, which hosts Strasbourg. Ranieri has fallen out with club president Waldemar Kita and the rift has grown in recent weeks.

