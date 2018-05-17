Atletico Madrid charged for far-right banner at Europa final

NYON, Switzerland — Europa League winner Atletico Madrid faces UEFA punishment for fans displaying a far-right banner at the final on Wednesday.

UEFA says Atletico faces charges for "racist behaviour" and fans lighting fireworks when the case is judged on May 31.

Marseille faces several charges including crowd disturbances during the 3-0 loss to Atletico at Lyon.

Marseille fans also caused "acts of damage" at the home stadium of its big rival in the French league.