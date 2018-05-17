Peru president urges help for Guerrero to fight WCup ban

LIMA, Peru — Peru President Martin Vizcarra says state authorities should help Paolo Guerrero try to overturn a doping ban forcing him to miss the country's first World Cup in 36 years.

Vizcarra has asked the government and Peru's ambassador to Switzerland to be ready to help team captain Guerrero appeal at the Swiss supreme court.

Guerrero can ask federal judges to study Monday's ruling by the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport which banned him until January for a positive test for cocaine metabolites.

The court extended FIFA's six-month ban despite accepting Guerrero drank contaminated tea which was not performance enhancing at a World Cup qualifier last October.