Bennett wins 12th stage, Yates maintains Giro lead

IMOLA, Italy — Sam Bennett of Ireland pulled off a superb final attack to win the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday while Simon Yates remained in the overall lead.

Bennett began his sprint a long way out to storm past Matej Mohoric and Carlos Betancur, and claim his second victory of the race at a wet finish to the 214-kilometre route from Osimo to the motorsport circuit of Imola.

"I saw two guys ahead, my team had done so much work for me and I couldn't let them down. I just went for it," said Bennett, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe.

"I looked back when I saw how far away the line was. I didn't know if I would make it but I kept going and I pulled it off."