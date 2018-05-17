Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets rising star, wins K-W Athlete of the Year

For budding NBA superstar Jamal Murray, the third time’s the charm.
After being nominated for a third year in a row, the Denver Nuggets' rising star was awarded the 2017 Civitan Sports Kitchener-Waterloo Athlete of the Year, beating out 11 strong competitors at Bingemans ballroom on Wednesday night.
“It means a lot more, everybody’s so focused on wining just events, and winning games and stuff,” said a gracious Murray after his acceptance speech. “But [you] come to realize it’s your hometown, it starts from where you started practising, where you started growing up, it means a lot to be here, and winning it at home.
Murray, a Kitchener native, who transitioned from shooting guard to point guard for the Nuggets this year, posted six 30-point games. The Nuggets fell just short of the NBA Playoffs by falling to fellow Canadian Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the final day of the season. However, Murray’s response in regards to a memorable moment allude to the camaraderie built off the court with his teammates.
“Just being [on the] journey, just being with the team, travelling, a lot of the fun stuff happens off the court, the games are already serious and stuff,” he said.
“Building the relationship with the guys, that makes basketball fun, I think that’s the best part.”
Murray averaged 13.3 points-per-game in his sophomore year and is trending toward becoming one of the Nuggets’ key players.
He remained coy though when prompted for a prediction for this year's NBA champion, which is down to four teams remaining in the field.
“‘The Nuggets next year, I can’t vote this year,” he chuckled.
Prior to being drafted seventh overall by Denver in 2016, Murray spent time at Grand River High School as well as Orangeville Prep. Murray spent a year with the NCAA's University of Kentucky Wildcats, where he shined as a freshman.
The 21-year-old had a ton of support at Wednesday’s event with three tables full of supporting friends and family, and he sure doesn’t forget his roots and connection to the K-W area.
“Just coming back during the summers; during the season I don’t get to come back often, but during the summer I come back and work out and train with my dad I keep a regimented schedule as to what I’m trying to do, [and] I get to see some of the people I grew up with, I get to see some friends, family, coaches, that are here today.”
The event included a dinner, and live auction which included a Mario Lemieux signed jersey going for $500, as well as a short speech out of all 12 nominees or their representatives before the announcement at the winner to close out the night.
Brandon Horn, Jaimie Phelan, Alec Elliot, Paige Nosal, Dan Benvenuti, Mike Poulin, Tim Grant, and Murray were all in attendance.
Ontario Hockey League star Boris Katchouk, golfer Garrett Rank, cyclist Chris Ernst, and soccer player Alyssa Lagonia weren’t in attendance. Rank’s and Ernst’s mothers spoke on their behalf while Lagonia’s father spoke on hers.
In addition, there was a panel discussion featuring four past winners and how winning the award effected their careers.
2012 winner, wheelchair basketball player Tyler Miller, 2011 winner, squash player Miranda Ranieri, 2015 winner, boxer Mandy Bujold, and the inaugural winner, boxer Fitzrory Vanderpool enlightened the 300 in attendance with anecdotes and banter with host, Neil Atchison.
Adele Couchman, Barry Abelson, the Waterloo Chippers, K-W Vipers, and the Waterloo Regional Matmen Wrestling Club took home achievement awards.
