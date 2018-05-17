KCI beats WCI, wins fourth straight WCSSAA girls' rugby title

For the fourth consecutive year, the Kitchener Collegiate (KCI) Raiders are the Waterloo County girls’ rugby champions.

The girls left no doubt, either, beating up on the underdog Waterloo Collegiate (WCI) Vikings, 37-12 to win the WCSAAA title on Wednesday afternoon.

Both teams advanced to the Central Ontario championships, which take place May 23-25 in Owen Sound.

One of the Raiders’ captains, Abbey Struyk, was stoic after winning her fourth straight and final title with KCI.

“It’s absolutely amazing. It’s just a great feeling having been able to deliver in our last year, there was so much pressure and weight on this game, especially. Even though we already knew we were going to CWOSSA, it’s great to get the win, finish off the season cleanly and bring it home for KCI one last time.”

“It’s pretty awesome, honestly it’s very exciting to be able to say we have done that [winning four titles],” said Natalie Armatage, who made a fantastic pass leading a try in the second half. “Most people can’t say they’ve been to the WCSSAA final let alone win it four years in a row, it shows our team has a lot of heart and passion in this game, and it shows KCI rugby isn’t going to stop.”

Winning a CWOSSA title is what’s left for a Raider program, which has dominated the girls’ rugby scene the last four years.

“It would mean everything, it’s my fourth year playing at KCI rugby, and we haven’t won a CWOSSA championship yet, I think being able to execute at CWOSSA and finally the show the teams that we see there that we are a contender. And going to OFSAA in June in my last year would be fantastic.”

The loss was just the third of the season for WCI, with all three coming at the hands of the Raiders.

“I think we really executed our attack on the wings, and I think we really used our speed to our advantage, which was fantastic,” said Struyk, who had three tries in the game. “Our game plan coming into the game was to get the ball to the back slot more than we usually did, and I think we succeeded in that we also used our kick to attack more, and that was able again to used our speed there, we did that really well.”