Payet left out of France World Cup squad

PARIS — Dimitri Payet was left out of France's 23-man World Cup squad on Thursday, a day after being injured during Marseille's Europa League final defeat by Atletico Madrid.

He has a thigh problem that will need at least three weeks to heal, a delay that prompted France coach Didier Deschamps to omit the former West Ham player.

Unveiling his squad on French TV, Deschamps said he had no choice but to leave out Payet.

Payet has been in impressive form with Marseille. He is the French league's top playmaker this season with 13 assists, and claimed three goals and seven assists in the Europa League, starring in the quarterfinals and semifinals.