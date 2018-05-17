Titans claim offensive lineman John Theus off waivers

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have added an offensive lineman, claiming John Theus off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

The Titans waived defensive lineman Antwaun Woods on Thursday to clear a roster spot.

San Francisco drafted the 6-foot-6, 303-pound Theus out of Georgia in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He played four games at right tackle as a rookie, then spent most of last season with Carolina. The Panthers released Theus, and New Orleans claimed him off waivers in late February.

Theus played both right and left tackle in college at Georgia.