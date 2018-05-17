Rahal goes from 34th to 1st during Indianapolis 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS — Graham Rahal posted the fastest lap Thursday during practice for the Indianapolis 500 while JR Hildebrand hit the wall in the first crash of the week.

Rahal, a 29-year-old American who competes for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, reached 226.047 mph. He was second-to-last a day earlier at 222.102 mph.

Tony Kanaan was second-fastest around the 2.5-mile oval at 225.896. The 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner is driving for A.J. Foyt Racing this year. Marco Andretti, Tuesday's fastest driver, was third at 225.584 with two-time Indy 500 pole winner Ed Carpenter, Sage Karam and 2017 series champion Josef Newgarden rounding out the top six.

Rahal and Andretti both drive Hondas. The other four in the top six all drive Chevrolets.