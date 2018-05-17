Athletics belt three homers in win over Jays

Sanchez (2-4) threw 29 pitches in the first inning and never really got on track. He struck out eight but walked four and had his 97-pitch effort end with a leadoff walk in the fifth.

"They put good swings on it," Sanchez said. "I felt like tonight any time I left the ball up in the zone it was smacked."

Was he encouraged with the swinging strikeouts?

"I don't really give a (expletive)," he said, adding an f-bomb for good measure.

Davis, who reached base five times in all, leads the Athletics with 13 homers. Matt Olson added a three-run shot in the fifth inning and Matt Chapman provided a two-run blast in the sixth.

Toronto brought the potential tying run to the plate in the eighth inning but Josh Donaldson grounded out to end the threat. The Athletics outhit the Blue Jays 14-7.

"When we're swinging pretty good and getting some contributions from everybody, it can turn into 10 runs like it did tonight," said Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

Kevin Pillar picked up his major-league leading 18th double of the season in the second inning for Toronto and Curtis Granderson walked three times.

Oakland starter Andrew Triggs took himself out of the game in the third inning due to "forearm nerve discomfort" in his throwing arm.

Reliever Yusmeiro Petit (1-0) worked 2 2/3 innings for the victory as the Athletics improved to 4-3 on their 10-game road trip.

Announced attendance was 22,893 and the game took three hours 34 minutes to play.

Notes: Oakland placed Bruce Maxwell on the restricted list for the series and recalled fellow catcher Josh Phegley from triple-A Nashville. Maxwell can't enter Canada while awaiting sentencing in Arizona on a gun-related charge. ... Canadian skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis threw the ceremonial first pitch. ... The retractable roof was open for the second time this year. It was sunny and 19 C at game time. ... Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez sat out with back tightness. Gibbons said Hernandez is day to day. ... Right-hander Marco Estrada (2-3, 5.32 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday against Oakland southpaw Brett Anderson (0-2, 8.16).

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press