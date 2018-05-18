Wenatchee Wild head into semifinals as No. 1

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — The Wenatchee Wild have secured the top seed heading into the semifinals at the 2018 RBC Cup.

August Von Ungern and Zak Galambos each struck twice as the Wild toppled the Wellington Dukes 7-1 on Thursday to wrap up the preliminary round of Canada's national junior A hockey championship with an undefeated record.

Cooper Zech scored once and set up two more for Wenatchee (4-0-0) while Sam Hesler and Drake Usher rounded out the offence. Seth Eisele made 18 saves for the win.

Andrew Rinaldi was the lone skater to find the back of the net for the Dukes (1-2-1). Jonah Capriotti and Tyler Richardson combined to stop 34-of-41 shots in a losing cause.