Hellebuyck confident in net, despite 2 straight losses

LAS VEGAS — After the Winnipeg Jets lost Game 3 of the Western Conference final, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck didn't seem fazed and spoke like a confident veteran rather than a third-year player whose team appears to be unraveling.

The Vezina Trophy-finalist went as far to say he liked his game better than the guy about 200 feet across the rink — 14-year veteran Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 33 of 35 shots and improved to 10-3 in the post-season.

"I like my game, I like it a lot more," Hellebuyck said after making 26 saves in Wednesday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. "I like my details and will continue chugging away and getting better every single day."

If Game 3 is any indication of the type of game Vegas will bring into Friday night's Game 4, Hellebuyck needs to get better urgently.

"I think we've been capitalizing on some chances we've been getting," Vegas forward Cody Eakin said after Thursday's practice. "Getting to the dirty area, smackin' 'em into the blue paint. He's a heck of a goalie and he's played very well all season and all playoffs for them. It's just one of things where you have a game plan, you stick to it. Whether it's the bounces or capitalizing on a rush or whatever it may be, we're just trying to finish every chance we get."

Like 35 seconds into Game 3, when a premature poke-check by Hellebuyck led to a goal by Jonathan Marchessault. Hellebuyck's ill-advised mistake allowed Marchessault to use a forehand-backhand deke and give Vegas the momentum early with a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Hellebuyck went behind the net and lifted the puck to clear it but Erik Haula was there to knock it down and feed James Neal, who found the open net to give Vegas a 2-1 lead just 12 seconds after Mark Scheifele tied the score.

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice refuses to blame his goalie, though, and seemed fine Thursday, with the rather braggadocious manner Hellebuyck speaks with, despite allowing three or more goals for the second consecutive game and fifth time in his last nine games.

"It'll be across the crease, no chance in hell he's getting that puck, and he believes he can stop that puck," Maurice said. "I don't plan to stomp that mentality. He believes he can stop everyone, and then he moves on pretty darned well. He doesn't carry it too heavy with him. He's got confidence in the right way."

So does Fleury, who leads the NHL with a career-best 1.70 goals-against average during the playoffs. And if the Jets can't get more production outside of Scheifele, they'll find themselves on the brink of elimination after Friday's game.