Several World Cup arenas risk becoming white elephants

In a country of 144 million people, the average Russian Premier League attendance this season rose to 13,971, the highest in two decades but still far below Europe's top leagues. The second tier averaged just 2,552.

World Cup organizers hope new stadiums will attract fans turned off by old, crumbling facilities. "Test games" at the new stadiums had large crowds, though spectators were often let in for free.

"A new stadium instantly attracts more people to watch football," World Cup organizing committee CEO Alexei Sorokin told the AP last month, but admitted the government may have to subsidize under-used arenas.

"It could be at first, and there is nothing wrong with that, that the federal budget will help stabilize the operating situation of the stadium," he said. "I think when the situation rolls on, they will be well on their feet."

Various World Cup stadiums will cost between 200 million and 400 million rubles ($3.2 million to $6.4 million) a year each in maintenance, regional officials have estimated.

The new-stadium buzz may not last forever.

Rubin Kazan saw attendances soar when it moved into the 45,000-seat Kazan Arena, a World Cup stadium, in 2014. However, they've since dropped back and this season the stadium was on average more than three-quarters empty.

That mirrors the situation in Poland, host of the 2012 European Championship, where middle-class fans initially flocked to new stadiums but were turned off by low-quality club games, argues Simon Chadwick, who is professor of sports enterprise at England's Salford University.

"In Poland, what seem to have happened is it's tailed off," said Chadwick, who has taught in Russia. "There's this misalignment between the hopes of domestic football authorities and the realities of what it means to be a football fan in somewhere like Poland and Russia. That can include anything from the weather ... right through to the quality of the football. In Russia, one or two teams aside, the quality of the football is not great."

South Africa and Brazil are still struggling to manage World Cup stadiums from 2010 and 2014.

Four cities in Brazil have under-used stadiums like the $550 million Mare Garrincha in Brasilia, which recently hosted a game for 400 spectators. The Rio de Janeiro state government, administrators and local clubs are fighting over who should pay maintenance bills for the Maracana, which hosted the World Cup final in 2014. South Africa spent $1.1 billion on its 2010 World Cup venues, some of which are reportedly losing money.

Faced with more white-elephant venues from Qatar's 2022 tournament, FIFA has praised the 2026 bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico for using existing, mostly well attended venues.

Some Russian cities are trying to adapt.

Stadiums in Saransk and Yekaterinburg have large temporary stands which will be removed after the tournament, reducing capacity and costs. The regional minister overseeing Saransk's preparations, Alexei Merkushkin, said Wednesday he hoped a gym and other commercial ventures would set up at the Mordovia Arena so it breaks even in "two, maximum three years". No tenants have signed up yet.

The stadium's post-World Cup capacity of 28,000 is large for a city of 300,000. It's also 11 times the average crowd in the Russian second tier, where Mordovia will play next season.

Almost all locals welcome Saransk's new roads built for the tournament but some see the stadium as a burden.

Merkushkin is "the minister for wasting Moscow's money," said Pavel, a Saransk resident who didn't give his surname because he didn't want to be identified criticizing the government.

After the World Cup, "who's going to watch all these backyard-level games?"

Francesca Ebel in Saransk, Russia, Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo and Gerald Imray in Cape Town contributed to this report.

By James Ellingworth, The Associated Press