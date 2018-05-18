Andretti tops speed chart again in Indianapolis 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti again finished atop the Indianapolis 500 speed chart Friday, posting the fastest lap of the day at 231.802 mph.

The Andretti Autosport driver also was the fastest on the historic 2.5-mile oval Wednesday and third-fastest Thursday.

Rookie Robert Wickens was second at 231.732, with owner-driver Ed Carpenter winding up third at 231.066. Wickens drives for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

Drivers were given a boost of about 50 horsepower Friday and will continue to use it in qualifying Saturday and Sunday. But how it sets things up for the nine-car pole shootout remains to be seen.