He's back: Kenseth returns to capture pole for All-Star race

CONCORD, N.C. — Matt Kenseth's return to racing is already paying big dividends for Roush Fenway Racing after he grabbed the pole for Saturday night's NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kenseth agreed to return to race on a limited schedule this year for his original team after being dumped by Joe Gibbs Racing last year. He will start alongside RFR teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the front row.

Ford cards claimed six of the top 10 spots in qualifying on Friday night.

Kevin Harvick, who comes in as the hottest driver in the field with five Cup Series wins already, including the last two weeks at Dover and Kansas, qualified fourth in his quest to take home the $1 million first-place prize.