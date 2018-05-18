Jets sign third-rounder DL Nathan Shepherd to 4-year deal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd, the team's third-round draft pick out of Fort Hays State , to a four-year deal worth the slotted amount of $3.4 million.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound native of Ontario, Canada, was the first Division II player selected in this year's draft.

Shepherd began his college career at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia in 2011 and became a starter after redshirting his freshman season. He then left school for financial reasons and worked various jobs for the next two years before walking on to Fort Hays State's team in Kansas.

He was the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association defensive player of the year as a senior and finished his three-year career at Fort Hays with 168 tackles, including 27 for loss, and 10 sacks.