Syracuse recruiting director Asil Mulbah leaving for Bills

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse's director of recruiting operations is leaving the Orange for a position with the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Asil Mulbah announced on Instagram that has accepted a position in Buffalo's scouting department.

"Excited to announce that I have accepted a position in the Buffalo Bills Scouting Department," Mulbah wrote on the social media platform. "I'd like to thank Coach Babers, the SU football staff, and the players for an amazing two seasons filled with memories I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Hired in January 2016, Mulbah maintained Syracuse's recruiting database and assisted in creating plans to communicate with potential student-athletes via social media. He also monitored the academic progress of potential recruits.