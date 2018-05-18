Straily throws 7 scoreless, Marlins beat Braves 2-0

In seven previous career starts against Atlanta, Straily had pitched into the seventh just once.

"It's the process of staying committed to the game plan and trying to fill up the strike zone," Straily said. "Tonight was honestly just a good example of following J.T.'s fingers and some really good plays behind me."

Kyle Barraclough worked the eighth and Brad Ziegler induced a double-play grounder from Tyler Flowers to retire the side in the ninth and earn his eighth save in eight chances. The Braves came in having scored an NL-best 76 runs in the seventh inning or later.

The only Atlanta player other than Markakis to get a hit was Johan Camargo, who singled in the second but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Marlins: 1B Garrett Cooper has been cleared to take dry swings with a fungo bat and to begin long toss. Cooper is on the 60-day disabled list with a right wrist contusion. ... RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain, will pitch Monday in Jupiter.

Braves: SS Dansby Swanson will likely return to the lineup on Saturday. The No. 1 overall draft pick of 2015 has been on the DL and missed 13 games since May 4 with left wrist inflammation.

The Marlins recalled LHPs Adam Conley and Dillon Peters to pitch out of the bullpen a day after designating RHP Junichi Tazawa for assignment and optioning RHP Tyler Cloyd to Triple-A New Orleans. Conley and Peters have spent most of their careers as starters. "The number of guys we have that we're going to control innings — you'll probably see a little bit of a revolving door through the course of the season," Mattingly said.

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (0-6, 4.38 ERA) will make his ninth career start and 12th appearance against Atlanta. He's 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA when facing the Braves.

Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (4-1, 2.51 ERA) has pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings as he attempts to win a second straight start against Miami. In three career starts in the series, Newcomb is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA.

By George Henry, The Associated Press