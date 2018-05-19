Ian Desmond has HR, 4 RBIs in Rockies' 6-1 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — As Ian Desmond scuffled through an early season slump, he got a reminder from a friend this week that he has overcome bad starts like the one he's on this year to put up a big year in the past.

He's hoping the game he had against the San Francisco Giants will be the catalyst for that kind of turnaround.

Desmond homered and drove in four runs to back another strong start by Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies beat the Giants 6-1 on Friday night.

"Sometimes I just get in these funks and then snap out of them and put them behind me," Desmond said. "That's what I'm hoping for here."

Desmond came into the game with a .167 average on the season and in a 3-for-33 rut with one RBI in his previous nine games. He likened it to 2014 when he was batting .214 in mid-May for Washington before ending the season with a Silver Slugger award.

The night didn't start off well for Desmond, who hit into fielder's choice with a man on third and one out in the second to cost Colorado a chance to score. But he quickly made up for it by hitting a three-run homer in the fourth inning against Derek Holland (2-5) and then adding an RBI double in the sixth.

"He got the ball out front and squared them up," manager Bud Black said. "That was something we had seen but not consistently from at-bat to at-bat and game to game."

That was more than enough support for Freeland (4-4), who allowed a leadoff homer to Gorkys Hernandez and nothing else in 6 2/3 innings to win for the fourth time in his past five starts.

The Giants have lost three straight and nine of 11.

"We just have some guys that aren't quite locked in right now," manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's tough when you get a little streak where guys aren't quite swinging like they normally do. We just couldn't get much going. Started out great with the home run. You're feeling pretty good about how it's going to go. Their guy settled down and kept us off balance."