Baffert, Justify hope to shine at potentially wet Preakness

BALTIMORE — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be chasing history, and Justify hopes to keep his Triple Crown bid alive in what is shaping up to be a soggy Preakness.

Baffert saddled Justify in a Kentucky Derby victory on a wet track two weeks ago, and the duo is looking for a repeat performance Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.

Weather forecasters are calling for rain much of the day. If the weather doesn't influence the race — Justify is the heavy favourite — it most certainly could have an impact on attendance after the event drew a record 140,327 in 2017.

Baffert is seeking his seventh Preakness victory, which would tie R.W. Walden for most by a trainer in the history of the race, which was first run in 1873. Baffert is 5 for 5 at the Preakness after winning the Derby on May 5.