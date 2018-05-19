Rajasthan knocks out Bangalore with 30-run IPL win

JAIPUR, India — Rajasthan Royals knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the Indian Premier League on Saturday with a comprehensive 30-run victory in its last league match.

Legspinner Shreyas Gopal mopped up Bangalore's top order with 4-16 as Virat Kohli's team was bowled out for 134 in 19.2 overs, losing its last nine wickets for only 59 runs.

Rahul Tripathi had earlier scored a 58-ball knock of 80 runs and perfectly fit in the shoes of Jos Buttler, who returned to England for the first test against Pakistan.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane (33) won the toss and chose to bat in front of home town supporters. South African Heinrich Klaasen (32), playing his third match of the season, also made useful contributions in lifting Rajasthan's total to 164-5.

Rajasthan finished the league stage with 14 points and kept alive its hopes for a place in the playoffs.

Bangalore needed a win to have a chance of progressing but exited the tournament with 12 points and eight defeats in its 14 games.

"It was a strange one, great position at one stage but the way we fumbled it wasn't ideal," Kohli said. "Disappointed to not finish this off after we were cruising, just to see the way it unfolded after that hurts."

Offspinner Krishnappa Gowtham (1-6) bowled intelligently with the new ball and had Kohli clean bowled in his second over before AB de Villiers (53 from 35) and Parthiv Patel (33) put the chase back on track.

But Shreyas hurt Bangalore badly when he broke the half-century stand by having Patel stumped and then caught Moeen Ali off his own bowling in the ninth over.

And when De Villiers was also stumped by Klaasen off Shreyas in the 13th over, Rajasthan slipped to 98-6.