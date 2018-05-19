Hamilton's walk-off walk gives Reds 5-4 win over Cubs

CINCINNATI — Billy Hamilton drew a bases-loaded walk with no outs in the 11th inning and the Cincinnati Reds outlasted the Chicago Cubs 5-4 Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

The benches cleared in the seventh when Javier Baez exchanged words with Reds reliever Amir Garrett after striking out to end the inning. The fracas was quickly broken up.

The Reds topped a Chicago team that rallied three times to tie it. Ian Happ homered, tripled and doubled for the Cubs, who drew a large contingent of fans to Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati loaded the bases in the 11th off Justin Wilson (1-1) on a walk to Scott Schebler, a bloop single by Tucker Barnhart and a walk to Adam Duvall. The Cubs went to a five-man infield with the speedy Hamilton up, but he drew a walk-off walk on five pitches.