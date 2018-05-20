Kemp helps Dodgers rally past Nats, sweep doubleheader

"Howie's been such a huge force for us. He's played everywhere. He's played second, first, left," Scherzer said. "He's hit all over the lineup. That's a tough loss, especially the way it happened, just a freak injury."

Scherzer became the fastest pitcher in major league history to amass 100 strikeouts in a season, reaching the milestone in 63 innings. He has fanned 104 batters total and struck out 10 or more for the seventh time in 10 starts. He has allowed two or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts, tying a franchise record set by Pedro Martinez when the team played in Montreal.

Washington didn't have a hit until the bottom of the sixth, when Trea Turner opened with a double off the wall in right-centre — his only hit in nine at-bats on the day — to kick off a four-run rally.

Mark Reynolds had an RBI double and pinch-hitter Matt Adams smacked a two-run single before Scherzer squeezed a grounder up the middle to make it 4-2. He is hitting .292 with three RBIs.

Scherzer came back out for the seventh, and it was the only inning in which he didn't strike out a batter. He induced a double-play grounder from Muncy on his 121st and final pitch.

Muncy drove in both of Los Angeles' runs off Scherzer with a solo homer in the fifth and an RBI single in the first.

Cody Bellinger hit his seventh homer this season in the eighth, a blast to centre off Sammy Solis that cut Washington's lead to one run.

A PROPER DEBUT

Kieboom made his season debut and first major league start for Washington in the opener. He got his first career hit on the first pitch he saw. Kieboom's only previous major league appearance was in the final game of the 2016 season, when he walked in his only plate appearance.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Rafael Bautista, who appeared in nine games for Washington this season, suffered a serious left knee injury during a collision in the outfield while playing for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night, Martinez said. Bautista will have surgery and miss the rest of the season. ... IF Adrian Sanchez was brought up from Syracuse to be the 26th man for the second game.

Dodgers: Roberts said Hill's blister was the worst he has seen since the Dodgers acquired the veteran left-hander in 2016. "I don't know what the timeline is. We have to make sure it's right and can sustain itself before we get him back," Roberts said. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw (left bicep tendinitis) will be back "in the near term," Roberts said. Stripling said the Dodgers ace, whose spot in the rotation he has been occupying, was "set to throw a bullpen here pretty soon." ... LHP Tony Cingriani (left shoulder inflammation) was activated from the 10-day disabled list, and LHP Adam Liberatore was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Goeddel joined the Dodgers for the second game, and ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte was optioned to Oklahoma City. ... RHP Yimi Garcia was the 26th man for the second game. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run.

UP NEXT

Stephen Strasburg (5-3, 3.28 ERA), winner of his last three starts, pitches for the Nationals in the series finale against the Dodgers' Alex Wood (0-4, 3.35), who has given up one earned run in each of his past three starts, getting two no-decisions and a loss.

By Ben Nuckols, The Associated Press