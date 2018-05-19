Bowman wins first stage of Open, moves on to All-Star race

CONCORD, N.C. — Alex Bowman has won the first stage of the Open on Saturday night to qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race.

Three other drivers will advance to the All-Star race — two more from the Open and another who wins the fan vote — to fill out the field of 21 drivers racing for the $1 million first place price.

"I will take it for sure," Bowman said. "It means a lot to all of these guys to be a part of that."

Bowman, racing in his No. 88 Chevy, edged Erik Jones to capture the first of three stages.