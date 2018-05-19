Clay Millican tops qualifying in NHRA Heartland Nationals

TOPEKA, Kan. — Clay Millican took the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Millican had a 3.739-second run at 331.12 mph during the third Top Fuel qualifying session of the weekend and first of the day. He secured his fourth No. 1 qualifier this season and the 14th of his career.

"When I drove by the scoreboard I couldn't believe we had such a great run, but we are all excited to have jumped from the number 16 qualifier to the top of the board," Millican said. "I'm giddy because our cars are running such high speeds but that was just a crazy run altogether."

Courtney Force topped the Funny Car field, and Deric Kramer was the fastest in Pro Stock.