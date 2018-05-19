Titan rally past Broncos at Memorial Cup

"When you give up short-handed goals, it is deflating at times and I thought we came back again and responded well again," Viveiros said.

"That's something that very easily is correctable and we'll correct that going forward."

Swift Current lost star forward Tyler Steenbergen early in the second period after getting checked awkwardly into the boards by Truchon-Viel.

The Canadian gold medallist at the world junior championship didn't return to the ice and Viveiros said he's day-to-day.

Truchon-Viel said that he was just finishing his check and that it's a part of hockey.

Murphy's winner came when he jammed home a loose puck in front of the net at 2:58 of extra time. Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 24-of-27 shots for the win in net.

Giorgio Estephan scored twice for the Broncos while Steenbergen had the other goal. Skinner made 35 saves.

The crowd was filled with blue and green Broncos jerseys with plenty of fans bringing their blowhorns and cowbells on the two-hour drive from Swift Current.

Estephan's second came just over a minute after Asselin's second goal of the game when he collected his own rebound and backhanded it past Fitzpatrick.

The Broncos took their first lead of the game just before the end of the first when Estephan one-timed a shot past Fitzpatrick after a cross-ice pass from Colby Sissons.

Asselin opened the scoring on a nice re-direction from a Olivier Galipeau slap-pass that beat Skinner.

Steenbergen equalized the game at 1-1 at 12:18 of the first on the power play when he jammed home a loose puck off a scramble in front of the net.

The Titan have a quick turnaround and face the host Regina Pats (1-0) on Sunday. Swift Current faces the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs (0-1) on Monday night.

Note: Attendance at Brandt Centre was 6,237.

By Ryan McKenna, The Canadian Press