Marlies top Phantoms for 4-3 win in Game 1

TORONTO — Adam Brooks scored the winner in the third period and Garret Sparks made 26 saves as the Toronto Marlies pulled out a 4-3 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the opener of their American Hockey League third-round playoff series on Saturday at Ricoh Coliseum.

Miro Aaltonen added two goals and Ben Smith also found the back of the net for the Marlies. Andreas Johnsson had two assists.

Philippe Myers led the Phantoms with a goal and an assist, while Tyrell Goulbourne and Chris Conner had a goal apiece.

Alex Lyon made 28 saves in the loss.